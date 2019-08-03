After day 1, Hokies have clarity in punt return, ball security

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech football team began their 2019 fall camp Wednesday. The pads were not on yet, but there was a lot of focus on ball security. Multiple drills honed those skills about keeping the prized possession of the game in control.

The Hokies turned it over 16 times in 2018. Ball security means keeping it in the right hands, especially for a team that loves special teams. Head coach Justin Fuente has seen strides in the punt returners the most.

"I'll tell you this, I'll give you a little update. Yeah, there's a lot of guys that come up to me and tell me they can return punts," Fuente said. "A lot. And it's early, but, Hezekiah (Grimsley) has done a really good job. And Tayvion Robinson seems to be pretty natural. I'm just telling you after one day, those two looked pretty comfortable and natural."

