Virginia basketball national champs license plates now available

RONAOKE, Va. - Some of you may hate this story, while others are certain to love it.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is now selling a limited edition license plate to celebrate the University of Virginia winning the national championship in men's basketball.

You're not just showing your Cavalier spirit with this new plate, but $15 of the $25 yearly plate fee is returned to UVA for student scholarships.

Don't wait too long to order, as only a limited number of the plates are being issued.

