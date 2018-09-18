Hokies prep for trip to 7-5-7

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Hokies are back in game week mode after an unexpected 'weather week off'.

They don't return to ACC play until a week from Saturday at Duke. This weekend Virginia Tech is at Old Dominion in Norfolk for the first time since 1986.

"We had a really good week of work, getting a bunch of young guys a bunch of reps. Excited about this game, excited to get back on the field. And to head to the 757 area. We've got several kids on our team that are from that area it will be good for them to get home and play, Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said.

The Old Dominion Monarchs are 0-3 after falling to Liberty, FIU and Charlotte. ODU lost the latter two games by just one possession- 28-20 and 28-25. Kickoff is set for 3:30 from Norfolk on Saturday.

