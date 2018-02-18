Grayson County and Rural Retreat finish as runner-ups in wrestling finals

SALEM, Va. - It was an action packed day on the mats across the Commonwealth with championship gold on the line. We'll start in the 2A Ranks in Salem.

Glenvar's Tanner Speight took on Cole Anders of Grayson County. Anders was the aggressor throughout. He got points for multiple near falls before finally getting the win by technical fall in the third period. Anders is the 2A 106 Champion.

Appomattox freshman Trey Martin was looking for his first state title in the 113 weight class. He ran into trouble with Brett Poultney of Poquoson. Martin fought hard but loss by fall at 4:59. Speaking of Poquoson, they were crowned your 2A team champions. Grayson County was the runner up.

"The goal is obviously to be on top, but for us getting second in the state is an amazing accomplishment," said Grayson County coach Jay Coman.

"It's a credit to these kids and their work ethic and the support of our school and administration. I'm an incredibly proud coach at this moment in time right now."

Over in the 1A ranks, Sebastian Lamrouex from George Wythe gets a major decision win 11-2 over Aaron Miles. He finishes the season with just one loss.

Four-time defending champs Rural Retreat needed to make up some ground Saturday. Blaine Sage was crowned the 126 champion on a 3-2 decision. His teammate Josh Wynn won in dominant fashion in 138 with a 8-0 decision -- claiming his fourth state title.

"It's absolutely amazing. God has given me a great opportunity. I just like to go out there and have fun and it's just awesome man," Wynn said.

As a team, Rural Retreat couldn't quite catch Grundy and are this years runner-up. Grundy won the 1A team title after seeing seven wrestlers win individual gold.

For a look at the results from Saturday's 1A and 2A results, click here.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.