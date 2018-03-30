Hokies 'Reinvention' has led them to WNIT championship

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Since arriving Blacksburg, coach Kenny Brooks has instilled a culture of winning. In 2017, the Hokies won 20 games that included a WNIT appearance, for the 14th time in program history. It was a major step in the right direction and a foundation had been laid for what was to come.

Fast forward to this season, and the Hokies have taken it up a notch. They won six conference games and grabbed another 20-win season, but fell just short of an NCAA bid. Some would be discouraged, but the Hokies are using it as motivation and getting the most out of there second consecutive WNIT appearance. They have found leadership in Taylor Emery and Regan Magarity, which has helped them earn a spot in the championship game against Indiana.

"You know, throughout the season we've learned how to play with each other and we're having so much fun on the court," said Magarity.

"So I think just wanting to do that, go the extra step and put in that extra hard work for your sisters and know we just want to play for each other and that's what we're doing so it's definitely rewarding."

Speaking in reference to their opponent, Indiana, coach Brooks stated: "I think both of us are NCAA teams and we're out to try to prove everyone wrong that we should have been in the tournament.

"They have tremendous leadership from their point guard position, the kids they work really hard to understand their roles, they're very well coached and it's going to be will, just both teams trying to impose their will, so to speak, on each other."

The Hokies have overcome trials throughout the season and the team has managed to work through it all.

"We've had some ups and downs during this run, but the way that they responded to each and every situation has been very, very impressive to me, and it goes to just show you the leadership that this team is tapping into," said Brooks.

