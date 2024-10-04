Game of the Week | G.W. Danville vs Magna Vista

We’re headed to Ridgeway for our Game of the Week: G.W. Danville versus Magna Vista.

These two teams have the same record, 3-1 and both opened their season with a loss. But you know what they say, it’s always better to get the learning experiences out of the way first.

The Eagles opened their season on the road at Dinwiddie, arguably one of the toughest opponents in Class 4 out of central Virginia, a 55-21 loss for G.W. Danville that taught them a lot.

“Coming out of that game, we knew that even though we were losing, we still stuck together as a team so we know that bond that chemistry was there and we know we would be straight the rest of the season because we have that brotherhood and that connection,” said Nehemiah Cabell, Eagles Quarterback.

“What we came away with was seeing our team was extremely physical is known for being an extremely physical football team and we were able to withstand that physical style and I was pleased with how we played physically against them. I think that’s why we’ve been able to get a little win streak here,” said G.W. Danville Head Coach, Nick Anderson.

The winning streak has been the case for both Magna Vista and G.W. Danville: after the week one loss, both teams won three straight.

“That game showed us that we really needed to come together and stick together and just work harder at practice. We have to stick together. We made a lot of errors that game and we have to fix those errors and keep it going,” said Ethan Dukes, Warriors RB/LB.

With Dinwiddie and Staunton River in the past and the lessons taken from each matchup, two sharpened and polished teams will meet on the gridiron Friday night.

