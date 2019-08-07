Radford football keeping winning tradition alive behind veteran offensive line

RADFORD, Va. - The Radford Bobcats went 12-2 in 2018 with a state semifinal appearance. The record was a huge difference from 2017, where they went 2-8 overall.

So how does head coach Matthew Saunders keep the momentum going the traditional way? By promoting hard work and effort.

But like all good teams, he knows the magic is made in the trenches, especially with a future Division 1 talent to lead the charge.

"Well, Ben Cox, he signed with Vanderbilt," Saunders said. "He's going to have a full ride with them. He's up to 6 feet 5 inches, 290 pounds, he's going to be a monster."

"We have some other kids who we had from last year that will come in, we just have to have some key role people to help out where we were last year. If we can do that I think we can make a run," he said.

Cox agreed, "We just have a really great unit this year. Wow, I think it's going to be a great year with our guys. We've always had a good team, lots and lots of winning teams and I'm hoping to continue that this year. "

