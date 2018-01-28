Zavatsky's pin lifts No. 10 Virginia Tech past Duke, 24-19

BLACKSBURG, Va. - (Via HokieSports.com) - Zack Zavatsky’s first period win by fall at 184 pounds helped propel No. 10 Virginia Tech to a 24-19 victory over Duke on Saturday afternoon in front of 1,224 at Carilion Clinic Court.

The Hokies (12-2, 2-0 ACC) won six of 10 bouts that improved their ACC dual meet win streak to 17 matches dating back to 2014. Along with Zavatsky’s win by fall, Tech had bonus point wins at 141 and 149 pounds from Brent Moore and Ryan Blees, respectively.

With the score tied up at 15-15 entering 184 pounds, Zavatsky got under the right arm of Duke’s Kaden Russell, grabbed his left leg and drove to get Russell on his back. Zavatsky had secured the takedown and back points but was awarded the fall at 2:04, putting the Hokies ahead for good at 21-15.

Trailing 6-0 after one weight class, Dennis Gustafson got Tech on the board with a 10-6 decision with 3:11 of riding time at 133 pounds. Moore followed with 13-5 major decision at 141 and Blees racked up 10 back points en route to a 20-2 tech fall in 6:03 that gave Tech a 12-6 lead. Blees has now won 12 of his last 13 bouts since first competing at 149 pounds in early January.

Zavatsky’s pin got the Hokies back on track before Jared Haught’s 12-5 decision at 197 gave Tech 24 points.

The Hokies return to action next Saturday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. against North Carolina at Cassell Coliseum. The dual will be last in Blacksburg for seniors Jared Haught and Dennis Gustafson.

No. 10 Virginia Tech 24, Duke 19

125: Thayer Atkins (Duke) WBF Ryan More (Virginia Tech), 3:18

133: #17 Dennis Gustafson (Virginia Tech) dec. Josh Finesilver (Duke), 10-6

141: Brent Moore (Virginia Tech) MD Jeremiah Reitz (Duke), 13-5

149: Ryan Blees (Virginia Tech) TF Brandon Leynaud (Duke), 20-2 (6:03)

157: #11 Mitch Finesilver (Duke) injury default B.C. LaPrade (Virginia Tech)

165: #4 David McFadden (Virginia Tech) dec. vs. Zach Finesilver (Duke), 6-4

174: #20 Matt Finesilver (Duke) dec. Cody Hughes (Virginia Tech), 6-0

184: #8 Zack Zavatsky (Virginia Tech) WBF Kaden Russell (Duke), 2:04

197: Jared Haught (Virginia Tech) dec. Alec Schenk (Duke), 12-5

258: #4 Jacob Kaspser (Duke) MD #18 Andrew Dunn (Virginia Tech), 12-0

THREE HOKIES WIN TITLES AT APPALACHIAN STATE OPEN

Freshmen Hunter Bolen, Mekhi Lewis and John Borst took home individual titles at Appalachian State Open on Saturday. Bolen competed attached for the Hokies while Lewis and Borst were unattached.

Dominic Latona placed second at 133 pounds while Caden Darber and Stanley Smeltzer took third at 141 and 184 pounds, respectively.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.