How to use the school/business/church closing system

Click here to log into our online system and enter your status

____________________________________________

Click here if you're looking to register your school/business/church/etc. into our closings system.

In order to update your status through our phone or web-based system, you MUST have your organization ID number AND your password.

If you've previously requested an ID and password, you will receive a response to your request via e-mail within 10 days.

Beginning in 2019, we have discontinued our phone system and all status changes must be submitted online.

Use the website: https://closings.wsls.com (Please note: the 's' in 'https' is necessary)

Enter your organization ID number and password

Click "Change Status" to the right of your Organization ID and Password

Select the closing status from the drop-down that reads "Make Status In-active."

Optional: Select a time and date you would like the message to expire For example: if you are closing a school at 2 p.m. on the same day you are entering the closing, you may change the expiration date and time to reflect 4 p.m. on the same day.

Click "Change Status" below the expiration date

We no longer accept “Status 2″ entries to our system