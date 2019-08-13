How to use the school/business/church closing system

Click here to log into our online system and enter your status
Click here if you're looking to register your school/business/church/etc. into our closings system.
In order to update your status through our phone or web-based system, you MUST have your organization ID number AND your password.
If you've previously requested an ID and password, you will receive a response to your request via e-mail within 10 days.
Beginning in 2019, we have discontinued our phone system and all status changes must be submitted online.
Use the website: https://closings.wsls.com (Please note: the 's' in 'https' is necessary)
- Enter your organization ID number and password
- Click "Change Status" to the right of your Organization ID and Password
- Select the closing status from the drop-down that reads "Make Status In-active."
- Optional: Select a time and date you would like the message to expire
- For example: if you are closing a school at 2 p.m. on the same day you are entering the closing, you may change the expiration date and time to reflect 4 p.m. on the same day.
- Click "Change Status" below the expiration date
We no longer accept “Status 2″ entries to our system