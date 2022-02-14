Download 10 News Now on your Roku or other streaming device

36º
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News has upgraded our streaming app, 10 News Now!

On it, you can watch our live newscasts, check out SkyCams from different parts of the region, watch our weather forecasts and watch news, weather and sports content on demand!

It’s available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV.

Roku users: Click here to download 10 News Now

Amazon Fire users: Click here to download 10 News Now

Apple TV users: Click here to download 10 News Now

Android TV users: Click here to download 10 News Now

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about 10 News Now, contact Jeff Williamson at jwilliamson@wsls.com.

