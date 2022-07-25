July 25, 2022 Picture of the Day

Thanks to Dustin for sending us today’s Picture of the Day from Christiansburg!
A Hurt volunteer firefighter, who is also a member of Gretna Fire & Rescue, was flown to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driver, according to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department.
