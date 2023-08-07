✏️Share your kid’s back-to-school photos through Pin It for a chance to be featured on TV

That’s a wrap! Believe it or not, summer has come to an end and many kids across our region are heading back to the classroom.

The days leading up to the first day of school are often filled with nothing but excitement as kids prep for the new school year and what lies ahead.

I’m sure everyone can remember what the first day of school was like growing up: the first day of school jitters, waking up first thing with the sun just barely peaking over the horizon, eating a yummy fulfilling breakfast and dressing to impress.

And of course, we can’t forget the back-to-school photos each year. We’d love to join in on the back-to-school fun by giving you a chance to see your kiddo on TV.

Wondering how Pin It works? Trust us, it’s a piece of cake:

Upload your photo to Pin It under a channel and category of your choice

Include your kid’s name and grade in the description

Hit submit

Be on the lookout for your kids during our shows and on our social media platforms

We hope your little ones have a WONDERFUL school year!

