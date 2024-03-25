Description

Graham Media Group is looking for an experienced finance professional to join their Financial Planning and Analysis Team. This Financial Analyst position will report directly to the Dir. of FP&A and be part of the analyst team who will build, support, and implement strategic operating models that will act as the engine in providing financial insight for executive decision support.

The right candidate will be detail oriented, have excellent analytical skills, and have an interest in continuous process improvement. This role is highly visible with station leadership and will require strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Responsibilities

Job responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Maintain detailed financial models that accurately forecast revenue and expenses, providing variance analysis for actuals vs forecast, actuals vs budget, and actuals vs prior year, with the ability to explain the ‘how’ and ‘why’ for each variance.

Support the development of budgeting and long-term planning by refining existing forecast models and improving accuracy and key drivers.

Help serve as a business partner in developing budgets, forecasts, and monthly variance analysis for department heads and executive leadership.

Prepare and maintain monthly and quarterly KPI dashboards and management reports.

Build and maintain business intelligence tools and dashboards.

Support ad hoc strategic planning and financial analysis.

Experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a financial analyst or similar role.

CPA or MBA preferred but not required.

Proficient in Excel and working with large data sets.

Comfortable with ERP software and EPM or BPC tools.

Experience with Domo or similar BI tools a plus.

Previous Experience in Broadcast or Media a plus.

Compensation and Benefits

We offer a competitive salary, based on experience, and comprehensive benefits.

Team: Graham Media Group | Reports to: Director of FP&A

Location: Remote - Detroit, MI, Jacksonville or Orlando, FL.

To apply, please send resume to: njohnson@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.