Graham Media Group is a dynamic media company transforming the way audiences consume content. We’re seeking an exceptional Deputy General Counsel to partner with executive leadership reporting to our VP and General Counsel during this pivotal phase of growth and innovation.

The Deputy GC will be instrumental in providing legal guidance and mitigating risk across all aspects of the business amidst rapid industry change. This is a tremendous opportunity for an entrepreneurial lawyer to help steer a media innovator shaping the future of broadcast, digital entertainment, and news delivery.

Key Responsibilities:

Advise executive team and all levels of management on legal risks, compliance requirements, contracts, policies, and strategic initiatives

Structure, draft and negotiate high-stakes commercial transactions and technology partnerships

Provide legal support for rights negotiations, content acquisition and distribution agreements

Manage litigation, including supervising outside counsel for claims and disputes

Conduct legal research and analysis to provide enterprise-level guidance on current legal decisions, statutory changes, and cutting-edge industry developments

Review news content, marketing, advertising, and promotional materials for legal compliance

Assess implications of new laws, regulations and court decisions impacting operations

Collaborate cross-functionally with business affairs, content, HR, marketing, and technology teams

Required Qualifications:

J.D. degree and membership in at least one U.S. state bar

8+ years of legal experience, including media/entertainment or technology focus

Exceptional skills in contract drafting/negotiation and general corporate practice

Sound business judgment and ability to think strategically

Outstanding communication and collaboration abilities

Keen understanding of evolving digital media legal landscape

Initiative-taking with high integrity to manage confidential/sensitive matters

This is a tremendous opportunity for an accomplished attorney to play an integral role transforming a media trailblazer embracing innovative technologies to super-serve consumers.

We offer a dynamic environment for professional growth and career advancement.

This unique position is located at our headquarters in Detroit. Relocation assistance available for the ideal candidate.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to careers@grahammedia.com. Please reference Deputy GC in the subject line.

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.