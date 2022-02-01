Correction: Lightning record story

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a thunderstorm complex which was found to contain the longest single flash that covered a horizontal distance on record, at around 768 kilometers (477 miles) across parts of the southern United States on April 29, 2020. Two stormy parts of the Americas set records for longest lightning flashes back in 2020, the World Meteorological Organization said Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (NOAA via AP)

In a story Jan. 31 about the longest lightning flash on record, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the bolt was cloud-to-cloud, several thousand feet above the ground, and no one was in danger. Randall Cerveny, chief of records confirmation for the World Meteorological Organization who provided the information, said he misspoke; the flash did strike the ground numerous times, but there were no reports of injuries.