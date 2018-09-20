Liberty students part of LU Send Now team head to North Carolina to help residents rebuild

LYNCHBURG, Va.- - Recovery efforts after Hurricane Florence continue in the Carolinas.

Now that the rain and winds have gone, many parts of the Tar Heel State are still dealing with flooding as rivers keep rising, so far claiming the lives of more than 30 people.

Thousands of people are in need and they have a long road ahead, but some students from Liberty University are on the way.

Twelve students and two leaders of LU Send Now are heading to North Carolina to assist in flood cleanup after Hurricane Florence. They are bracing themselves for some of the devastation they may see.

"I heard a lot of houses just got completely flooded. So they're just gonna have to strip everything out of their house," said Rebecca Hall.

Hall is a senior at Liberty University from Greenville, North Carolina. She's thankful to be chosen for this trip so close to home.

"These are the beaches where I grew up at. So we're going to go and help people find hope in Christ even though when everything they have has been destroyed. We're there just to give them some help and some encouragement during this time."

The response team will spend a week helping homeowners with debris cleanup and home renovations. They'll be living in Wilmington and working in Jacksonville. Dillon Segur is one of the team leaders helping to lead the students through this experience.

"I'm from the other side of the state but anytime that the Carolinas are hit, you worry about family because I have friends from all over the state that I grew up with," said Segur.

Not only are the students wanting to bring peace, love and comfort to those they meet, they're also expecting for their own lives to be changed.

"I think this time just builds community amongst the students. I'm excited to see how they grow together," said Segur.

The team is partnering with Samaritan's Purse to help with disaster relief.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.