NCAA D3 wrestling championship held in Roanoke for the first time ever

ROANOKE, Va.- - For the first time, the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championship is held in the Commonwealth. Hundreds of wrestlers from colleges and universities across the country are in the Star City for the event this weekend, including two teams that dominated the division for the last 25 years.

For many years, Jim Miller spent his time on the mat next to his wrestlers. Now he's retired and watching from the sideline, hoping Wartburg College pulls out another championship while in the Star City.

"We have a pretty good record," said Miller, coach emeritus and instructor.

Miller says in 22 years the team was first or second in the nation 18 times with 10 national championships.

"We're just trying to win one. And then we won one. And then a couple years later we won two. We kind of got on the roll,' said Miller.

But there's another team at the tournament with almost as many wins.

"Yeah. Augsburg! Yeah, yeah, yeah!"

Augsburg had a pretty good first round by the sound of their fans. That's consistent with the success they've had over the last two decades.

"We won 10 championships in that time. We had a good run," said Jeff Swenson, A.D. at Augsburg University and former head coach.

Jeff Swenson watches from the head table. He's also looking forward to another championship.

"It would be great to see the student athletes and coaching staff have some success out here," said Swenson.

The two coaches have become lifetime friends and the fierce competition inspires the other teams to do their best.

"No doubt about it. And really raise the level of the whole division three," said Miller.

Both coaches say they're confident of the teams in the hands of their current leaders. Championship games continue Saturday at the Berglund Center.

The tournament is bringing thousands of people to the region. The director of sport development for Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, Bree Nidds, said they've been working to diversify sporting events in the area.

"This tournament specifically, we're hosting 74 teams and 180 wrestlers. Many of which I have never been to the region. Our goal is to get people here for the first time and have an amazing experience," said Nidds.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.