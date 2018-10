ROANOKE, Va. - As of midnight, roughly 8,000 Appalachian Power customers are without power in the WSLS viewing area. According to AEP's website, there's no time estimate as to when power will be restored.

Strong wind gusts will continue through the night, meaning that the threat for scattered outages will continue as well.

Winds don't die down until Sunday evening, according to StormTeam 10.

