What's News Today: April 1, 2019

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will meet today to discuss tuition and fees for the upcoming school year. The cost for in-state students could rise up to 3.9 percent. For non-resident students, it could go up 2.7 to 3.1 percent. Fees could increase 2.9 to 3.9 percent.

If you're a customer of Dominion Energy or Appalachian Power, your rates go down starting today. The State Corporation Commission is adjusting the rates due to the federal corporate income tax rate reduction. Appalachian Power reduced its rates by $50 million last July and those are going down another $30 million.

Local author, Andy Parker, will talk about his book, For Alison, today. It talks about the murder of his daughter, journalist Alison Parker, and his fight for gun safety reforms. Parker will be at the Martinsville Branch Library at 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson College of Health Sciences kicks off National Public Health Week Activities today. At noon today, a there's a kick-off walk in downtown Roanoke, starting at Roanoke Community Hospital. Other events this week include a domestic violence presentation, REVIVE training and a health fair.

The New River Health District will have its new mobile unit on the road this week for National Public Health Week. It will offer free blood pressure and body mass index screenings. It will also have take home radon kits. It will be at Jubilee Christian Center in Fairlawn from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Road work could impact your commute in Lexington. North Main Street is closed through April 12th. Traffic will be rerouted from Henry Street to Randolph and Massie Streets.

More than one million people in Virginia live in food deserts, where people have a hard time finding healthy food. Today, Senator Mark Warner and Representative Donald McEachin will talk about expanding affordable, nutritious food in underserved urban areas.

Old Dominion University says two of its researchers, who are studying climate change in the Arctic, will appear on the Today Show. Two professors will be joined by Al Roker, as they launch boys in the Arctic Ocean. You can watch their appearance this morning at 7 a.m.

