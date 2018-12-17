What's News Today: December 17, 2018

Celebrate Christmas at the Market in Christiansburg Monday night. Artisans and crafters will set up at the Farmers' Market, selling their creations. The town will light its Christmas Tree at 6:45 p.m., just before the parade at 7 p.m.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled to take place today in Vinton for the return of off track betting. Colonial Downs closed its satellite wagering site in 2014. The new owners are bringing it back as Rosie's Gaming Emporium. The parlor will bring 50 to 60 jobs.

This is the last week for leaf collection in Roanoke. It was postponed from last week because of the snow. You can place leaves in biodegradable paper leaf bags and place them at the curb. They will be picked up on your regular trash day. There is not a limit.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.