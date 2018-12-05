What's News Today: December 5, 2018

The right turn lane at the intersection of Leesville and Timberlake Roads will close today through the end of the week. Crews will build a retaining wall. The lane closure will take place daily after rush hour, reopening each evening.

The Town of Pembroke holds its Christmas Parade tonight. It was originally schedule for last Saturday, but was rescheduled because of weather.

Vinton town leaders will talk about the State of the Town this morning. They will talk about the successes of the last year and look ahead to 2019.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension and community partners hold a Farm to Table Conference starting today. Local and regional agriculture, soil health, farm profitability and several other topics will be talked about. The conference wraps up tomorrow.

Several agencies will close today for the National Day of Mourning for President George H. W. Bush. The U. S. Postal Service will not deliver mail today and post offices will be closed. Limited package deliver will still take place. Stocks will not be traded today as the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will close. Federal government office will also be closed today.

