What's News Today: February 15, 2019

If you drive-by or live near William Fleming High School in Roanoke, you may notice a lot of emergency response vehicle and personnel. Roanoke City Schools and first responders will hold a mass casualty training exercise. You may hear sirens and simulated gunfire and see officers with weapons. Again, this is only a drill. Students are not in class today.

Patients at Carilion Chirdren's Hospital will get to have a little fun today. Animals from Mill Mountain Zoo will be visiting them today.

Spring Fire Season begins today in Virginia. Now through April 30th, outdoor burning is prohibited except between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight. The state Department of Forestry says burning debris is the leading cause of forest fires in Virginia. Violation of the law is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

One of the men, charged in the death of Lynchburg teen, Raymond Wood, will be sentenced today. Victor Rodas was found guilty in October of first degree murder, abduction and gang participation. Prosecutors say Rodas was the driver of the vehicle the night Wood was lured from his home, attacked and killed. The jury has recommended a sentence of 55 years.

Dinosaurs take over the Berglund Center at Jurassic Quest starting today. Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods and experience life with dinosaurs. It's today from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tomorrow and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

