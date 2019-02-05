What's News Today: February 5, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Vinton Town Council will get an update on the 2019 real estate assessment. Residential value have increased 2.4 percent with commercial values increasing 2.8 percent.

Today is the last day to redeem Bedford Farmers Market SNAP tokens for credit your EBT account. After today, these tokens will no longer be valid. Eligible tokens are printed in blue and say Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital on them. Take them and your EBT card to Bedford Christian Ministries from 9 a.m. to noon for credit.

A program for entreprenuers want to start their business gets underway today in the Roanoke Valley. The Gauntlet Business Program and Competition allows people with ideas to compete for a pool of more than $200,000 in cash and prizes for their businesses. They are offered training, research assistance, marketing and more.

The African-American Film Festival gets underway today at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke. On Tuesday this month, the theatre will show movies featuring African-American actors, directors, stories and themes. The films begins at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free.

The Dumas Hotel Legacy holds a community meeting today to talk about its bid to buy the historic property. The group says it has secured financial commitments of more than $830,000. In September, Total Action For Progress, which currently owns the building, said it is taking it off the market.

The Salem School Board will get a briefing on teacher salaries today. It will look at salary comparisons with other school districts in the Roanoke Valley. Salem City Schools is no longer a top 25 school division in the state for teacher salaries, but is in the top 40.

Hidden Valley High School hosts a panel discussion on hate and prejudice in modern society. Several community members will join the discussion in an effort to bring a "higher level of education and understanding" to the community. The discussion begins tonight at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Roanoke County Schools holds a Student Registered Apprentice Showcase. The apprenticeship program is open to juniors and seniors, providing students the chance to work toward an industry credential. Current sophomores and juniors who are interested in exploring the program can meet with representatives from partner businesses.

The man, charged with second degree murder in the death of another man will be in court today in Campbell County. Court documents say Michael Langford is charged in the death of Carlton Stratton in December. Officers found Stratton on the ground outside of a home when they arrived.

