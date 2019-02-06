What's News Today: February 6, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Bedford County Broadband Authority will meet today. It could vote to authorize the county administrator to execute documents with Blue Ridge Towers to build a broadband network. It's expected to include nine towers at a price tag of $3.3 million.

Water will be temporarily shut off for parts of Link Road in Lynchburg today as city crews reconnect a new water line. Once service is restored, you will want to run the water for several minutes to flush residue from existing pipes.

Local author Beth Macy will speak tonight at Roanoke College. She will speak about her New York Times best selling book "Dopesick," talking about the opioid crisis in America.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation holds an information session today about dam safety grants and floodplain management. The grants are available to homeowners and local governments. Up to $1 million is available this year.

