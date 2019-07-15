What's News Today: July 15, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg. Delays are possible on eastbound Graves Mill Road between Gristmill Drive and McConville Road. Shentel Communications crews will be laying fiber optic cable. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through next Wednesday.

Governor Northam will be in Farmville today, delivering the keynote address at the Virginia ABC's 2019 Youth Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Project. The five-day conference gives high school students the tools needed to keep their schools and communities alcohol and drug free. More than 300 students will take part.

A group of students, biking across the country will travel through Southwest Virginia today. The Western Kentucky University students are biking 3,600 miles from San Francisco to Virginia Beach, raising awareness and money for the Alzheimer's Association. Today, they will visit people at the memory care unit of English Meadows in Blacksburg.

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber hosts Restaurant Week starting today. You'll find deals at Duck Donuts, El Jefe, Hotel Roanoke's Regency Room and West Salem Barbecue. Restaurant week runs through Sunday.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission meets today in Richmond. It will look at the annual status reports for the Virginia Retirement System and Virginia529.

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing tonight about the master plan for Parks and Recreation. The plan includes trail improvements and pool and recreation center upgrades. As we've reported, a new skate park did not make it into the plan. City officials say a public-private partnership, corporate sponsorships or grants should be looked at for it.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.