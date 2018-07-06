What's News Today: July 9, 2018

A Christiansburg couple is scheduled to be in court today in Montgomery County on allegations of child abuse. Benjamin and Victoria Crockett are charged with four felony counts of child abuse and neglect. Search warrants show the downstairs floor of their home was matted with dog feces, causing an "unbearable smell." Warrants also show dog feces were in almost every room of the home and on some of the walls. A prosecutor in the case says there was "severe physical abuse" at a hearing last month. Benjamin Crockett also has a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The trial begins today for the Elliston man, charged with shooting and killing a man. Daniel Crimmins is charged with second degree murder in the death of Christian Santana in November. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says Crimmins confessed to shooting him.

An announcement will be made this morning at 10 a.m. at the Berglund Center. The announcement is described as "another exciting adventure" for the center and the community.

Paving could cause delays for you today in Lynchburg. Today through Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., crews will work on Belvedere Street. Traffic will be down to one lane.

The Timberlake Road exit from Route 501 will be closed starting today. The closure will allow crews to work on the Wards Ferry Road and Logans Lane projects. The closure is expected to last for 30 days.

