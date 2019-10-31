What's News Today: October 31, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Lynchburg Humane Society offers treats for animal lovers. It's holding adoption specials through now, through the weekend. Adult dogs will be $15 with cat and kitten fees waived. You do have to pay a $10 microchip fee.

Governor Ralph Northam travels to Southwest Virginia today. He will make an agribusiness economic development announcement this morning at 10 a.m. in Wytheville.

Today is the last day to register your work of art in the Carilion Clinic Patient Exhibit. To be eligible, you must have visited a Carilion provider within the last three years and all work must be original, completed within the last three years. Carilion Clinic says patient engagement with creative arts leads to positive impacts to health and well-being.

VDOT is preparing for winter. The Lynchburg division will show off the equipment and materials is uses to clear streets in central Virginia. Winter begins on December 21st, 51 days from now.

The Reclaiming Appalachia Coalition will release its second annual report today, highlighting potential projects that would clean up abandoned coal mines. The report will show funding sources, including federal grants, that can be used to transform these areas into agricultural businesses, solar farms and more.

