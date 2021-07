MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Looking to head south to the New River Valley? You’ll want to avoid Interstate 81 right now.

A tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 128.8, about a mile north of the Ironto exit, is causing an 8-mile backup in the southbound lanes.

VDOT reports that as of 3:26 p.m., both southbound lanes, as well as the left shoulder, are closed.