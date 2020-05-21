Giles County issues Code Red alert as New River forecasted to reach major flood stage

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County has issued a Code Red Emergency Alert as the New River continues to rise.

At 7:19 p.m., the river is at 17.29 feet, which is considered moderate flood stage.

At 8 a.m. Friday, it’s forecasted to crest at 18.5 feet, which is six inches above major flood stage.

At 18 feet, there is significant flooding of some trailer campgrounds along the New River, according to the National Weather Service

If the river reaches 18.5 feet, it would be the fifth-highest crest on record.

For reference, the October 12, 2018 flood crested at 19.47 feet.

Several low lying roads have already been inundated in the county.