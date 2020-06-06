Hot start to the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The weekend is starting off warm and muggy. Temperatures out the door will begin in the 60s and 70s with dew points not too far behind.

Dew Points

Over the course of the morning, temperatures will warm up quickly as we tap into the 80s by 10 a.m.

Out the door

By this afternoon, highs will range from the low 80s to the low 90s.

Today

We will once again watch the potential for a storm or two to get fired up in the afternoon. Any storms that do form will be short-lived.

Future Tracker

For your Sunday, lows start off in the 50s and low 60s, but by the afternoon highs will reach into the 80s.

Looking ahead to the new week, temperatures will remain in the 80s and we keep rain chances at bay for the start of the week.