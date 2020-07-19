High heat alerts for many as temperatures and humidity soar upward

ROANOKE, Va. – The heat and humidity has been the theme so far in July and your Sunday is looking no different. The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg has issued a heat advisory for Roanoke and areas east from 1 to 9 p.m. today. Actual temperatures will peak in the upper 90s in those places, but when you factor in the humidity, some could see the heat index hit around 105 degrees.

Sunday peak heat (WSLS)

Make sure you’re keeping the heat in mind if you have to be outdoors this afternoon and/or evening. Some ways you can beat it include seeking shade, staying hydrated, wearing light clothing and checking on pets and the elderly.

Heat safety tips (WSLS)

Storm chances stay on the low side today, with only isolated storms expected in the New River Valley and Highlands.

We’ve pegged storm chances at 30 percent Monday, so don’t be surprised if an isolated storm comes over your area during the afternoon. A heat advisory is likely to be needed again and with some extra humidity, heat index values could be even higher than today.

Future Tracker Monday 4 p.m. (WSLS)

The heat gets trimmed back slightly starting Tuesday. Look for highs in the low 90s for the rest of the week. We also expect scattered storms each day from Tuesday through Thursday. Storm chances go down into next weekend.