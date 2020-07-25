Hotter temperatures make a return this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The clouds have finally been clearing out of our area this morning after only getting a few hints of sunshine over the past two days. Over the coming hours, with partly cloudy skies overhead, temperatures will warm up quickly.

Pool Forecast

In fact, by this afternoon our temperatures will be reaching into the low to mid 90s.

Today

This will bring us to day 25 of our heat wave in Roanoke. Oh, and did I mention this is the longest heat wave on record?

Heat Wave

While a few isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon, it’s no need to cancel your plans!

Future Tracker

Our severe threat is low for the moment, but due to the hot temperatures and high humidity, storms could become strong to severe.