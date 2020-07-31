Watch live beach cameras as Isaias continues to trek toward Florida

Isaias continues to have Florida in its sights after it battered Puerto Rico with high winds and heavy rains Thursday.

Will it barely graze the East Coast, or could it reroute and head straight up the middle of the state? We’re keeping an eye out on all the coasts for what this storm could mean for Florida -- and the rest of the U.S.

Here are some live webcams you can watch as the storm heads north.

South Florida

Watch live below: Fort Meyers Beach

Watch live below: Dania Beach Pier and beach

Watch live: Sunny Isles webcam

Watch live: Palm Beach

Watch live: Naples Pier

Central Florida

Watch live below: Naples

Watch live below: Cocoa Beach Pier

Watch live: Flagler Beach

Watch live below: Deerfield Beach

Watch live: Daytona Beach

Watch live below: St. Petersburg

North Florida

Watch live below: Fort Walton Beach

Watch live: Jacksonville Beach

Watch live below: St. Augustine Beach

Watch live: Ponte Vedra Beach