Watch live beach cameras as Isaias continues to trek toward Florida

Isaias continues to have Florida in its sights after it battered Puerto Rico with high winds and heavy rains Thursday.
Will it barely graze the East Coast, or could it reroute and head straight up the middle of the state? We’re keeping an eye out on all the coasts for what this storm could mean for Florida -- and the rest of the U.S.
Here are some live webcams you can watch as the storm heads north.
South Florida
Watch live below: Fort Meyers Beach
Watch live below: Dania Beach Pier and beach
Watch live: Sunny Isles webcam
Central Florida
Watch live below: Naples
Watch live below: Cocoa Beach Pier
Watch live below: Deerfield Beach
Watch live below: St. Petersburg
North Florida
Watch live below: Fort Walton Beach
Watch live: Jacksonville Beach
Watch live below: St. Augustine Beach