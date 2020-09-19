Cooler temperatures on tap for this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been experiencing fall-like temperatures over the past few days, but we are kicking it up a notch this weekend! The cold front that moved in on Friday will prevent temperatures from reaching the 70s today.

Today

If you get cold easily, don’t forget to grab a light jacket before heading to any outdoor activities!

Fall Festivities

Over the coming hours we will see a lot of cloud cover, but some of the clouds will clear out by this afternoon.

Future Tracker

If you haven’t yet, it’s time to put that umbrella away! Rain chances are going to be slim over the next several days.

Rain Coverage

Temperatures will remain in the 60s through Monday, but just in time for the official start of autumn, temperatures return to the mid 70s. Fall officially begins at 9:31 a.m. on Tuesday.

First day of fall

Temperatures will remain below-to-near average over the next few days.