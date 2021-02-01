Slick spots continue before mountain snow, strong gusts arrive

ROANOKE, Va. – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. due to the possibility of freezing fog, freezing drizzle and black ice. Still take extra caution if you’re heading out Monday morning.

Before you head out, plan on scraping any snow or ice off your car windshield. This may take a few extra minutes.

Scraping snow and ice off Monday morning

As we head into the afternoon, expect the sky to remain cloudy. We’ll stay cold as a result, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 2/1/2021

Wrap-around moisture from yesterday’s storm system will be enough to generate some snow showers during the evening. This will mostly be the case along and to the west of the Parkway.

FutureTracker - Monday evening

The bulk of accumulation will rest on the west-facing slopes. However, it’s possible that we see an inch or less in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

FutureTracker - snowfall through Tuesday morning

After that, the wind really starts to pick up. Sustained winds Tuesday will range from 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 30-45 mph (higher on the ridges).

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Tuesday, 2/2/2021

Beyond that, we’re sunny and cold Wednesday. Another cold front moves in from the west, but it’s moving slowly. Therefore, our next chance for rain arrives Friday. This could wrap up as a brief period of snow later on.

What we're tracking - Friday 2/5/2021

With that front stalling to the east, we’ll have to see if another storm system can ride along it this weekend. IF that happens, we could be looking at another dose of wintry weather by Sunday.

What we're tracking - Saturday, 2/6/2021

Regardless, all indications point toward a blast of Arctic air heading into next week. There’s the possibility of low temperatures in the single digits and teens next Monday. Stay tuned!