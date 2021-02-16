Next two days to be the calm before *another* winter storm

Immediate Forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of us heard thunder Monday night as a line of heavy rain pushed through the area. Behind that, we’re left misty and drizzly at times Tuesday morning. The breeze will begin to pick up a bit into the afternoon, which will break up this monotonous and dreary pattern a bit.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Tuesday, 2/16/2021

High temperatures will vary depending on elevation, with the NRV barely breaking 40 and areas like Lynchburg and Southside pushing 50°. We may finally see some breaks of sun into the afternoon as well (for the first time in about a week).

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 2/16/2021

Next Winter Storm

Come late Wednesday night and Thursday, we’re tracking yet another wintry mess. This comes on the heels of Saturday’s storm that still has some folks without power.

High pressure to the north will keep cold air trapped at the surface, while a storm system rises from the south.

FutureTracker - midnight Thursday

We may start with just enough cold air above to create snow and sleet in areas near and north of US 460.

Precipitation types for Thursday, 2/18/2021

As a stiff wind out of the southwest gets going above us, the air will warm up. This means freezing rain will then become the main precipitation type throughout Thursday morning.

FutureTracker - 6 a.m. Thursday

We’ll be a few degrees colder than we were Saturday, so anything that falls won’t have as much trouble sticking to the roads. Plan to stay in if possible Thursday!

By late Thursday night and Friday morning, our storm system will have moved to the northeast. The wind will pick up behind it, making power restoration efforts difficult Friday.

FutureTracker - late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening

Make a plan for possible power outages Thursday into Friday. Once a quarter of an inch of ice accumulates, we start to see power outages and downed limbs/trees becoming an issue.

Have devices charged along with extra blankets and sweatshirts.

We’ll be cold this weekend with highs in the 30s Saturday and 40s Sunday after starting in the teens and 20s each morning. Hey...at least we’ll have some sun to work with!