Wednesday likely to be our warmest day since before Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. – Did you like Tuesday? You’re going to love Wednesday’s weather!

The wind won’t be as much of a factor, but it will be enough to push temperatures up a few degrees. Most, if not all, of us will be well into the 60s by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 2/24/2021

This will likely be a) the warmest weather we’ve seen since mid-December, b) a taste of mid-April and c) more typical of late February in New Orleans!

Heading to Bourbon Street tomorrow! Well, not really, but Roanoke's forecast high of 67 matches the average high for this time of year in New Orleans. #swvawx #vawx #lawx pic.twitter.com/8hiZ4NMoTM — Justin McKee (@JustinMcKeeWx) February 23, 2021

A weak front moves into the area late at night, which will produce a few showers in the mountains while most of us are asleep.

FutureTracker - overnight into Thursday morning

This front, however, will be enough to cool things down by about 10° Thursday afternoon.

Friday will then be quite chilly with highs only in the 40s. Clouds slowly increase ahead of a system that produces rain in the afternoon. Enough colder air could produce a brief wintry mix in the evening in parts of the New River Valley and in some spots north of US 460.

Types of precipitation possible Friday evening

This likely won’t be a big deal, but it will kick off a wet pattern this weekend. Disturbances will ride along a stalled front and give us rounds of rain Saturday through Monday.

What we're tracking starting this weekend

Early estimates show 1-3″ of rain being likely across the area, which could lead to flooding.

Projected rain totals throughout the final weekend of February