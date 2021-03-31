Rain, howling wind, winter chill and mountain snow expected next two days

ROANOKE, Va. – After Tuesday’s picture perfect weather, Wednesday’s cold front brings some major changes to southwest and central Virginia.

We’ll still be warm Wednesday with highs reaching the 60s in many spots.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 3/31/2021

The difference, however, is the rain that turns widespread after 9 or 10 in the morning. Some of this may be heavy, so we’ll watch for localized flooding (especially in parts of the New River Valley).

FutureTracker - late Wednesday morning

Assuming that we get warm and unstable enough, there could be a strong to severe storm or two in areas near Lynchburg and Southside after about 2 p.m. The main threat with any stronger batch of storms would be the potential for localized wind damage.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Wednesday

Showers turn lighter and more scattered during the evening. Our actual cold front passes at night, bringing another batch of rain and some snow to elevations above the 3,000 foot level.

FutureTracker late Wednesday night

More importantly, we’ll notice the wind really picking up late Wednesday night and lasting all day Thursday. Sustained speeds of 15-30 mph will be common with gusts nearing/exceeding 50 mph in some places along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Peak wind gusts through Thursday, April 1, 2020

Make sure to weigh down any loose objects before going to bed Wednesday night. With how wet the ground is, it’s possible that we see limb/tree damage and/or power outages.

That same wind blows in some much colder air Thursday. As temperatures dip into the 20s by Good Friday morning, the wind chills could drop into the single digits and teens.

Possible wind chills on Good Friday morning

You’ll need to protect any plants Friday and Saturday mornings, but you’ll also need to dig out the winter jacket! You won’t necessarily need it by Easter Sunday.

What we're tracking - Easter Sunday 2021

Expect it to still be cool Easter Sunday morning, but temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.

Easter weekend forecast - 2021

