Near-to-below average temperatures before a mid-week cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Welcome to the weekend!

Following two breezy days, the wind will be calmer throughout the day Saturday. That’s allowed temperatures to drop first thing in the morning, so at least you won’t be sweating profusely during the Blue Ridge Marathon.

Blue Ridge Marathon forecast - 2021

We’ll see more clouds drifting in north of a storm system that will produce a limited severe threat along the Gulf Coast.

Here, temperatures will be just slightly below average for mid April. Highs will reach the 60s for many of us, with still some upper 50s left over in the New River Valley.

High temperature forecast for Saturday, 4/17/2021

A few stray showers will become possible as we head later in the day, but it’s still no reason to cancel any weekend plans.

FutureTracker - Saturday evening

Beyond the weekend, temperatures will rise a little bit more. This will make for a very pleasant Monday and Tuesday.

5-day high temperature trend through 4/21/2021

A cold front will trigger some showers and a few storms Wednesday before rushing off to the east.

What we're tracking - Wednesday, 4/21/2021

Once it does so, much cooler air will come in by Thursday. Temperatures will start in the 30s and rise into the 50s and 60s. While it may be too breezy for frost Thursday morning, that will be a possibility Friday morning.

What we're tracking - Thursday, 4/22/2021

Keep checking back with us for updates throughout the week.