A stretch of summer warmth starts Tuesday, lasts through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Just a few days ago, Lynchburg and Southside reached record low temperatures. Fast forward to Tuesday, and we are headed in the complete opposite direction.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be about 10-15° above average. Expect many of us to reach into the 80s, thanks partially to a downsloping wind during the afternoon.

Above average temperatures - Tuesday afternoon, 4/27/2021

For those eager to lie out in the sun, keep in mind that the sun is getting higher in the sky this time of year. All it takes is 30 minutes of unprotected skin to get burned the next several days.

UV index for 4/27-4/29/2021

That may not be an issue by Friday, at which point a cold front slowly moves closer to our area. The amount of moisture with this front is questionable, but it does appear as though we’ll see some showers late Thursday night through midday Friday.

What we're tracking - Friday, 4/30/2021

A downsloping wind (again) behind the front could wind up choking out the moisture, resulting in less rain. We’ll end April with a rainfall deficit for the month in many of our zones.