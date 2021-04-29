One more summery day before the winds of change blow through

ROANOKE, Va. – The past two days have featured the warmest weather we’ve seen throughout all of 2021. After a few stray showers early Thursday morning, temperatures work their way up into the 80s once again.

For parts of the area, this will be enough to get within a few degrees of record values.

Forecast high temperatures compared to record highs - April 29, 2021

While a few isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon near the West Virginia-Virginia line, the best chance to get wet will be after 10 p.m. in areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

FutureTracker - late Thursday night into Friday morning

Once our cool front blows through, the wind will pick up in intensity. Our strongest gusts Friday will range between about 30 and 45 mph.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Friday, 4/30/2021

Having said that, humidity levels will come down and temperatures will level off in time for the Strawberry Festival in Roanoke.