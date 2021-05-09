Happy Mother’s Day! Trending warmer for your mom’s special day

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Sunday and, more importantly, Happy Mother’s Day to all of the fabulous moms out there! The forecast is panning out pretty well for your special day.

We had a warm front pass through the area overnight, sparking a quick round of showers and storms. We’ll keep a small shower chance in the forecast for the first hour or two around sunrise.

Behind the front, we’ll see southerly breezes through the day, which will aid a nice warm-up. Look for highs in the 70s to near 80 this afternoon!

Future Tracker Sunday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As another storm system and front approach from the west, we’ll see clouds build and showers and storms develop late in the day and into tonight.

It’s doubtful we see any severe weather out of this, but don’t be surprised by downpours and/or lightning.

Future Tracker Monday 12 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As the front sinks south on Monday, there could be an isolated severe storm or two in Southside. We’ll be watching that zone for wind damage and/or large hail.