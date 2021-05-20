Warmth, heat in high supply while rain avoids the area

ROANOKE, Va. – Our warming trend is only just beginning, but we thankfully haven’t had to incorporate the humidity just yet. After a comfortable start to the morning Thursday, high temperatures will make their way into the low to mid 80s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 5/20/2021

This will be just a touch higher compared to what we had Wednesday afternoon.

With high pressure in firm control of our weather the next several days, we expect temperatures to build throughout the weekend.

High pressure to bring the heat later this week

Some of us will see our first official 90° day of the year, which is not far off from our “average” first occurrence.

Sinking air associated with high pressure should keep humidity levels within a tolerable range. This will also keep rain chances down through the weekend, with scattered storms expected next Monday.

Rain and storm coverage through 5/25/2021