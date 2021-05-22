Warmest weekend of 2021 ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful end to the workweek, we have another hot day ahead! Temperatures will climb quickly as we see a few more clouds than in recent days.

Afternoon highs will be reaching into the 80s and low 90s! This is more than 10° above our average high for late May.

Our warm streak continues with highs hovering in the 80s and lower 90s over the next several days.

If you plan to do some grilling in the coming days, do it this weekend! By Monday, our weather pattern will become more active.