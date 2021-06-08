Get to know Your Local Weather Authority: Justin McKee

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!

You’ve had the opportunity to get to know three members of Your Local Weather Authority over the past three weeks: Chris Michaels, Delaney Wearden and Jeff Haniewich.

That means there’s only one meteorologist left to spotlight: yours truly!

I joined the team in February 2020 and was drawn to Roanoke by the beauty of the area, along with its forecast challenges.

Growing up in central North Carolina, I experienced a wide variety of weather from hurricanes and summer heatwaves to winter snow and ice storms.

The most memorable event for me? Raleigh’s 20″ snowstorm in January 2000! Would you just look at the smile on my 7-year old face?

