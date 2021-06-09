Despite drought, localized flood threat continues through the end of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Our summer-like pattern continues into Wednesday, with heat and humidity still intact. This will lead to the development of pop-up thunderstorms as soon as 11 a.m./12 p.m. in the mountains. As the day goes on, storms will continue to be scattered about the region.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Wednesday

High temperatures, as a result, will still have the opportunity to reach well into the 80s for most of the area. Factor in the humidity, and it may feel hotter than that prior to any scattered storms.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

With low pressure to the west, there’s enough lift in the atmosphere to overcome the loss of heating beyond sunset. Expect showers and storms to continue into early Thursday morning.

FutureTracker - Wednesday 9 p.m.

Anything that forms will contain heavy rain, and it will move slowly. Therefore, there’s the threat for localized flooding.

That’s a threat that will increase slightly by Thursday and Friday. As low pressure inches closer, the amount of moisture available to us increases. Expect more numerous showers and thunderstorms each day.