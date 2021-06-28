Heat, humidity linger prior to a late week stormy pattern

ROANOKE, Va. – Following last week’s comfortable weather, we’ve gradually felt the heat and humidity making a comeback. That comeback continues Monday, with highs in the 80s and 90s.

High temperature forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

A southeast breeze will keep the humidity present, but the chance for storms will mainly be confined to the higher elevations and on a spotty basis.

FutureTracker - Monday afternoon

That will be the case through Wednesday, with high pressure nearby. A much stronger area of high pressure is leading to a historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest.

Historic heat wave in the PNW

Portland, Oregon shattered its all-time record high by hitting 112° Sunday afternoon, and this is part of the country where a lot of the population doesn’t have A/C. We do not expect any heat like this here.

Highs will be in the 80s and 90s until at least Wednesday, thanks to the aforementioned area of high pressure.

What we're tracking - Wednesday, June 30th

As that breaks down, however, a slow-moving front will make its way closer. That front will help squeeze the humidity out in the form of numerous showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

What we're tracking - Thursday, July 1, 2021

It’s possible that we see some Saturday, and this front’s location will be crucial to what we see on the 4th of July. One forecast model shows the front nearby still, implying that rain/storm chances will be elevated. Another forecast model has the front completely to the east, implying lower humidity and lower storm chances.

What we're tracking - 4th of July 2021

