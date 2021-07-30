Heat & smoky haze linger Friday; pattern change to come

ROANOKE, Va. – Throughout the week, the heat has been a force to be reckoned with. That will be the case in some capacity Friday afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s (not bad) in the New River Valley and Highlands with gradually-dropping humidity levels. Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside will see high temperatures return to the low to mid 90s.

High temperature forecast for July 30, 2021

Storm chances are once again hard to come by Friday.

Haze, however, will be plentiful as clouds gradually decrease throughout the day. In fact, it could get increasingly hazy/smoky from north to south during the evening before thinning out Saturday. If you have asthma, COPD, heart/lung disease, etc., consider staying in Friday evening.

Smoke tracker Friday evening

As a front settles southward, the air quality will improve throughout the weekend.

Temperatures and humidity levels will improve as well (for the most part), as highs reach the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Morning temperatures will mainly be in the 60s.

High temperature forecast for the weekend of 7/31 and 8/01

We’ll watch a slow-moving front produce more showers and storms late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon looks drier than Sunday morning.

What we're tracking Saturday night into Sunday

Once that front clears the area, we’ll be left less humid and pleasant by Monday with highs in the 80s.

The jet stream continues to dig deeper to the south, allowing for a stronger system to pull in more moisture from the Atlantic. This means increased rain/storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

What we're tracking by Tuesday, August 3, 2021

In addition to that, we’ll get some more relief from the heat. Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s across much of the area throughout much of next week.