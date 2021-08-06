Heating up Friday before beneficial rain (for some) Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Humidity levels are still within a tolerable range this Friday, but a southeast breeze will give our temperatures that extra nudge during the afternoon. Expect us to top out in the low to mid 80s in the New River Valley. Most of us see the mercury reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 8/6/2021

The evening will be pleasant, with clouds increasing overnight. This comes along with a piece of energy thousands of feet above us. That will be enough to spark some needed rain in/around Lynchburg and Southside before midday Saturday.

FutureTracker - Saturday morning

By the afternoon, once we warm a bit, we’ll see hit-or-miss showers and storms develop in the mountains and move east before dissipating around sunset.

FutureTracker - Saturday afternoon

Temperatures will be a little backwards Saturday, thanks to that morning batch of rain in the eastern half of the area. Highs reach the low to mid 80s in the NRV, Highlands and Roanoke Valley but may have a hard time reaching 80° around Lynchburg and Southside. By Sunday, all bets are off as highs reach back into the mid 80s in the mountains and upper 80s/lower 90s elsewhere.

Weekend forecast for 8/7 and 8/8/2021

Much of next week looks fairly hot and humid. We’ll be sandwiched in between high pressure to the south and low pressure to the north. Along with the heat and humidity, your typical afternoon showers and storms will form too.

What we're tracking - 2nd week of August

Lastly, we’re keeping an eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for potential development. One area closer to Africa has a higher chance of developing within the next two-to-five days.

Tropical headlines as of 3 a.m. Friday morning, 8/6/2021

The next names on the list for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season are Fred and Grace.