Partly Cloudy icon
96º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of the viewing area

Any storm that forms Wednesday could pack a punch with wind, hail, heavy rain and/or lightning

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather
Severe thunderstorm watch for all counties in pink until 9 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm watch for all counties in pink until 9 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Your Local Weather Authority is tracking scattered thunderstorms that are firing up in Wednesday afternoon’s heat and humidity.

Through Wednesday night, any storm that forms could strengthen and become severe with possible damaging wind gusts, hail, downpours and/or lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area, Southside and parts of the New River Valley and Highlands until 9 p.m.

Look for frequent updates on air and on social media.

You can get your local radar and forecast information at wsls.com/weather. Our WSLS 10 weather app is another great resource for weather information.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin McKee presents the weather forecast on 10 News Saturday and Sunday mornings from 6 to 8 a.m. He also fills in for other meteorologists during the week.

email

facebook

twitter