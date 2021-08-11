Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of the viewing area

Severe thunderstorm watch for all counties in pink until 9 p.m.

ROANOKE, Va. – Your Local Weather Authority is tracking scattered thunderstorms that are firing up in Wednesday afternoon’s heat and humidity.

Through Wednesday night, any storm that forms could strengthen and become severe with possible damaging wind gusts, hail, downpours and/or lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area, Southside and parts of the New River Valley and Highlands until 9 p.m.

